John HammondBlues singer and guitarist. Born 13 November 1942
John Hammond
1942-11-13
John Hammond Biography (Wikipedia)
John Paul Hammond (born November 13, 1942, New York City) is an American singer and musician. The son of record producer John H. Hammond, he is sometimes referred to as John Hammond Jr.
John Hammond Tracks
Murder In The Red Barn
John Hammond
Murder In The Red Barn
Murder In The Red Barn
Nadine
John Hammond
Nadine
Nadine
'Til The Money Runs Out
John Hammond
'Til The Money Runs Out
'Til The Money Runs Out
Sugar Mama
John Hammond
Sugar Mama
Sugar Mama
No Money Down
John Hammond
No Money Down
No Money Down
I Can Tell
John Hammond
I Can Tell
I Can Tell
Shore Leave
John Hammond
Shore Leave
Shore Leave
Get Behind The Mule
John Hammond
Get Behind The Mule
Get Behind The Mule
Looking For Trouble
John Hammond
Looking For Trouble
Looking For Trouble
Come to Find Out
John Hammond
Come to Find Out
Come to Find Out
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
John Hammond
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
I'll Be Your Baby Tonight
Sweet Home Chicago
John Hammond
Sweet Home Chicago
Sweet Home Chicago
I'm A Man
John Hammond
I'm A Man
I'm A Man
I Know I've Been Changed
John Hammond
I Know I've Been Changed
I Know I've Been Changed
She's Tough
John Hammond
She's Tough
She's Tough
