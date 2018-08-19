Ches SmithAmerican percussionist
Ches Smith
Ches Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Ches Smith is an American musician whose primary instruments are drums, percussion, and vibraphone. He writes and performs music in a wide variety of contexts, including solo percussion, experimental rock bands, and small and large jazz ensembles.
Smith has performed with Good For Cows, Marc Ribot, Theory of Ruin, Mr. Bungle, Secret Chiefs 3, Xiu Xiu, Trevor Dunn's Trio-Convulsant, Carla Bozulich, Beat Circus, Sean Hayes, Ben Goldberg, 7 Year Rabbit Cycle, Ara Anderson and Fred Frith.
He has also recorded and performed a full-length album of his own solo percussion pieces entitled Congs for Brums (2006). In 2010 he released Congs for Brums 'Noise to Men'.
