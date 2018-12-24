Mel SmithEnglish comedian. Born 3 December 1952. Died 19 July 2013
Mel Smith
1952-12-03
Mel Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Melvin Kenneth Smith (3 December 1952 – 19 July 2013) was an English comedian, writer, film director, producer, and actor. Smith worked on the sketch comedy shows Not the Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones with his comedy partner, Griff Rhys Jones. Smith and Jones founded Talkback, which grew to be one of the UK's largest producers of television comedy and light entertainment programming.
Another Blooming Christmas
Mel Smith
Another Blooming Christmas
Another Blooming Christmas
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Mel Smith, Kim Wilde
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Mel Smith
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree
