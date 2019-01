Melvin Kenneth Smith (3 December 1952 – 19 July 2013) was an English comedian, writer, film director, producer, and actor. Smith worked on the sketch comedy shows Not the Nine O'Clock News and Alas Smith and Jones with his comedy partner, Griff Rhys Jones. Smith and Jones founded Talkback, which grew to be one of the UK's largest producers of television comedy and light entertainment programming.

