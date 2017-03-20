The Rides
The Rides Biography
The Rides are an American blues supergroup, featuring guitarists Stephen Stills, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and keyboardist Barry Goldberg. The group formed in 2013 following a performance by the trio at a benefit led by Stills. Stills called the band “the blues band of my dreams”. The band toured in support of their debut album Can't Get Enough in the fall of 2013 backed by bassist Kevin McCormick and Shepherd’s longtime drummer Chris Layton. Their second album Pierced Arrow followed in 2016, it peaked at number one in the Billboard Top Blues Albums Chart.
Born in Chicago
Kick Out Of It
My Babe
By My Side
Rockin' in the Free World
That's A Pretty Good Love
