Ben VerseAlias of British MC Benjamin Mount
Ben Verse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d839b4d1-f4c8-472f-8a21-7cb452916036
Ben Verse Biography (Wikipedia)
Benjamin Mount, also known as Verse, Ben the Verse, The Verse and Pendulum Man, is an English rapper, MC, record producer and record label owner best known as the former MC in Australian/British drum and bass group Pendulum.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ben Verse Tracks
Sort by
Outer Planes
Icicle, Proxima & Ben Verse
Outer Planes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v0t1p.jpglink
Outer Planes
Last played on
Run The Beat (feat. Ben Verse)
Prolix
Run The Beat (feat. Ben Verse)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02gj9f6.jpglink
Run The Beat (feat. Ben Verse)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Back to artist