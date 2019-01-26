Frank WilsonMotown singer/songwriter. Born 5 December 1940. Died 27 September 2012
Frank Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1940-12-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8392f05-fb39-402e-8e21-913f2b27b5c6
Frank Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Frank Edward Wilson (December 5, 1940 – September 27, 2012) was an American songwriter, singer and record producer for Motown Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Frank Wilson Tracks
Sort by
Do I Love You
Frank Wilson
Do I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do I Love You
Last played on
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
Frank Wilson
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03g8p3x.jpglink
Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
Last played on
Do I Love You Yes I Do
Frank Wilson
Do I Love You Yes I Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frank Wilson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist