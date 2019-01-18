Melanie Dekker
Melanie Dekker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d8358327-820a-4260-a696-4fdcfe273901
Melanie Dekker Tracks
Sort by
When it's Over
Melanie Dekker
When it's Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When it's Over
Last played on
Te Amo Mucho
Melanie Dekker
Te Amo Mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Te Amo Mucho
Last played on
Front Row
Melanie Dekker
Front Row
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Front Row
Last played on
Price You Pay
Melanie Dekker
Price You Pay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Price You Pay
Last played on
Melanie Dekker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist