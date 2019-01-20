BBC Symphony ChorusAmateur chorus associated with the BBC Symphony Orchestra. Formed 1928
BBC Symphony Chorus
1928
BBC Symphony Chorus Biography (Wikipedia)
The BBC Symphony Chorus is a British amateur chorus based in London. It is the dedicated chorus for the BBC Symphony Orchestra, though it performs with other national and international orchestras.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
BBC Symphony Chorus Performances & Interviews
- Roxanna Panufnik: Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light - Extract (Last Night of the Proms)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kp88c.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06kp88c.jpg2018-10-06T23:18:00.000ZPanufnik's Last Night commission sets words by Isaac Rosenberg and Khalil Gibran, marries an Ashkenazy Jewish prayer mode, Maronite Syriac chant and Sufi rhythms and structure.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06kpgnb
Roxanna Panufnik: Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light - Extract (Last Night of the Proms)
- Parry's Jerusalem at the Promshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mv5bb.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06mv5bb.jpg2018-10-03T12:14:00.000ZThe 2018 Last Night performance with the BBC SO and Chorus conducted by Andrew Davis.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06mv3sv
Parry's Jerusalem at the Proms
- Lili Boulanger: Pour les funérailles d'un soldat - Extract (Prom 41)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hftcr.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06hftcr.jpg2018-10-01T18:30:00.000ZFor the funeral of a soldier', her first extant choral piece written when she was just nineteen. Boulanger's text is taken from a poem by Louis Charles Alfred de Musset.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06hj127
Lili Boulanger: Pour les funérailles d'un soldat - Extract (Prom 41)
- Join the BBC Symphony Chorushttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gqz3y.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06gqz3y.jpg2018-08-01T16:31:00.000ZFind out what it's like to be part of the BBC Symphony Chorushttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06g9d76
Join the BBC Symphony Chorus
- Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Soundhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fj8ds.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06fj8ds.jpg2018-07-22T18:00:00.000Z'It is the best thing I have ever done,' said Mahler of his Eighth Symphony. It was premiered to great success in 1910, and has been dubbed 'Symphony of a Thousand'.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06fj7rx
Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Sound
- Binaural: dance music influenced Gabriel Fauré's Pavanehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dtpt4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p06dtpt4.jpg2018-07-14T18:30:00.000ZBinaural recording of Fauré's Pavane (choral version). From Prom 2, 2018https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06dtlb5
Binaural: dance music influenced Gabriel Fauré's Pavane
- Proms Youth Choir 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064043s.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p064043s.jpg2018-04-16T14:17:00.000ZProms Youth Choir perform John Adams’ Harmonium at the First Night of the Proms 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p064gpsl
Proms Youth Choir 2017
- Highlights of the First Night of the Proms 2017https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dtcp0.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05dtcp0.jpg2017-08-31T17:16:00.000ZEdward Gardener conducts pianist Igor Levit, the BBC Proms Youth Choir, the BBC Symphony Chorus and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05dt783
Highlights of the First Night of the Proms 2017
- Anders Hillborg: Sirens – excerpt (2017)https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p057qjw4.jpg2017-08-09T10:23:00.000ZHillborg uses the orchestra and choir to sustain a compelling tension through strikingly unusual sonic effects. Sirens is inspired by the mythical seductresses of Homer’s Odyssey.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05bxw8k
Anders Hillborg: Sirens – excerpt (2017)
- Sakari Oramo in conversation with Clemency Burton-Hillhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043qr10.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p043qr10.jpg2016-09-15T13:46:00.000ZSakari Oramo introduces the BBC SO’s 2016-17 Barbican season.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p047yjf5
Sakari Oramo in conversation with Clemency Burton-Hill
BBC Symphony Chorus Tracks
Thus in Babylon the Mighty City (Belshazzar's Feast)
William Walton
Thus in Babylon the Mighty City (Belshazzar's Feast)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Thus in Babylon the Mighty City (Belshazzar's Feast)
Last played on
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony
Last played on
Auld Lang Syne
Trad.
Auld Lang Syne
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Auld Lang Syne
Music Arranger
National Anthem
Trad.
National Anthem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
National Anthem
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Jerusalem
Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D major ('Land of Hope and Glory')
Edward Elgar
Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D major ('Land of Hope and Glory')
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
Pomp and Circumstance March No.1 in D major ('Land of Hope and Glory')
Rule, Brittania!
Thomas Arne
Rule, Brittania!
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024c0y7.jpglink
Rule, Brittania!
World War I Medley
Anne Dudley
World War I Medley
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p058h20d.jpglink
World War I Medley
Blest Pair of Sirens
Hubert Parry
Blest Pair of Sirens
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02trxrz.jpglink
Blest Pair of Sirens
The Blue Bird
Charles Villiers Stanford
The Blue Bird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
The Blue Bird
Songs of the Sea
Charles Villiers Stanford
Songs of the Sea
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc6.jpglink
Songs of the Sea
Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light
Roxanna Panufnik
Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gl0tt.jpglink
Songs of Darkness, Dreams of Light
Lelio - Fantaisie sur 'La Tempete' de Shakespeare
Hector Berlioz
Lelio - Fantaisie sur 'La Tempete' de Shakespeare
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
Lelio - Fantaisie sur 'La Tempete' de Shakespeare
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
The Lord is my Shepherd (Hymnus paradisi)
Last played on
The Childhood of Christ
Hector Berlioz
The Childhood of Christ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfd6.jpglink
The Childhood of Christ
Last played on
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
Arthur Sullivan
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Light of the World: Part 1. Bethlehem
Last played on
The Spirit of England
Edward Elgar
The Spirit of England
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Spirit of England
Last played on
The whole earth is at rest (The Light of the World)
Arthur Sullivan
The whole earth is at rest (The Light of the World)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The whole earth is at rest (The Light of the World)
Performer
Last played on
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Julian Anderson
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Heaven Is Shy of Earth: VI. Agnus Dei
Last played on
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
Judith Bingham
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04jkgfk.jpglink
The darkness is no darkness-Thou wilt keep him
Last played on
Memorial Ground
David Lang
Memorial Ground
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03jg0cj.jpglink
Memorial Ground
Performer
Last played on
Bring Us O Lord God
William Harris
Bring Us O Lord God
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02tvmqx.jpglink
Bring Us O Lord God
Last played on
Symphony No.3 Op.27 The Song of the Night
Karol Szymanowski
Symphony No.3 Op.27 The Song of the Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Symphony No.3 Op.27 The Song of the Night
Last played on
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Jerusalem
Hubert Parry
Jerusalem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rlq3c.jpglink
Jerusalem
Last played on
Mass in D
Dame Ethel Smyth
Mass in D
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p051tc3q.jpglink
Mass in D
Last played on
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
John Foulds
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br16f.jpglink
A World Requiem: Part 1 - Requiem
Last played on
A Sea Symphony iii) The Waves
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony iii) The Waves
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
A Sea Symphony iii) The Waves
Last played on
Lento a capriccio (The Bells)
Sergei Rachmaninov
Lento a capriccio (The Bells)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
Lento a capriccio (The Bells)
Orchestra
Last played on
The Dream of Gerontius, Op.37: Part II (excerpt)
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius, Op.37: Part II (excerpt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06hhdsv.jpglink
The Dream of Gerontius, Op.37: Part II (excerpt)
Last played on
Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish" (1st movement)
Leonard Bernstein
Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish" (1st movement)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rmdl0.jpglink
Symphony No. 3 "Kaddish" (1st movement)
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Dona nobis pacem - cantata for soprano, baritone, chorus & orchestra
Last played on
Pour les funérailles d'un soldat
Lili Boulanger
Pour les funérailles d'un soldat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pour les funérailles d'un soldat
Singer
Last played on
Toward the Unknown Region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Toward the Unknown Region
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Toward the Unknown Region
Last played on
Of land, sea and sky for chorus and orchestra
Anthony Payne
Of land, sea and sky for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05cdnl8.jpglink
Of land, sea and sky for chorus and orchestra
Last played on
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op 45
Johannes Brahms
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op 45
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Ein Deutsches Requiem Op 45
Orchestra
Last played on
Dona nobis pacem
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Dona nobis pacem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Dona nobis pacem
Last played on
Pour les funerailles d'un soldat
Lili Boulanger
Pour les funerailles d'un soldat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc9dd.jpglink
Pour les funerailles d'un soldat
Last played on
A German Requiem
Johannes Brahms
A German Requiem
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
A German Requiem
Last played on
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Southend Boys’ Choir
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kk0ys.jpglink
Symphony no. 8 (Symphony of a thousand) for soloists, choruses and orchestra
Last played on
Pavane (choral version)
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane (choral version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pavane (choral version)
Last played on
Daphnis and Chloe
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis and Chloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis and Chloe
Last played on
Five Telegrams
Anna Meredith
Five Telegrams
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02y8216.jpglink
Five Telegrams
Last played on
Toward the Unknown Region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Toward the Unknown Region
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Toward the Unknown Region
Last played on
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx1q.jpglink
I heard a voice from Heaven (Hymnus paradisi)
Last played on
Daphnis and Chloe
Maurice Ravel
Daphnis and Chloe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Daphnis and Chloe
Last played on
Pavane (choral version)
Gabriel Fauré
Pavane (choral version)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br152.jpglink
Pavane (choral version)
Last played on
Toward the Unknown Region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Toward the Unknown Region
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p065xys0.jpglink
Toward the Unknown Region
Last played on
Flourish With Fireworks
Oliver Knussen
Flourish With Fireworks
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt7x.jpglink
Flourish With Fireworks
Last played on
Pomp and circumstance marches Op.39
Benjamin Luxon
Pomp and circumstance marches Op.39
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061vqcd.jpglink
Pomp and circumstance marches Op.39
Last played on
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: John Butt conducts Bach's B Minor Mass
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehdgfx
Barbican, London
2019-02-02T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vyzbq.jpg
2
Feb
2019
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: John Butt conducts Bach's B Minor Mass
Barbican, LondonBook tickets
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: James Gaffigan conducts orchestral works by Lili and Nadia Boulanger
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edbj6q
Barbican, London
2019-04-06T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vz0dr.jpg
6
Apr
2019
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: James Gaffigan conducts orchestral works by Lili and Nadia Boulanger
Barbican, LondonBook tickets
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Joana Carneiro conducts Golijov and John Adams
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eqj3v2
Barbican, London
2019-05-11T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05vz107.jpg
11
May
2019
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Joana Carneiro conducts Golijov and John Adams
Barbican, LondonBook tickets
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ew5d2m
Barbican, London
2018-12-17T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p06qxmdv.jpg
17
Dec
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Edward Gardner conducts Berlioz's The Childhood of Christ
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Martyn Brabbins conducts Ethel Smyth's Mass in D
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e96v9r
Barbican, London
2018-11-15T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wtj38.jpg
15
Nov
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Martyn Brabbins conducts Ethel Smyth's Mass in D
Barbican, London
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Professor Brian Cox presents The Planets
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbj6q
Barbican, London
2018-09-29T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05wg27r.jpg
29
Sep
2018
BBC Symphony Orchestra & Chorus 2018-19 Season: Professor Brian Cox presents The Planets
Barbican, London
Proms 2018: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ewwrn3
Royal Albert Hall
2018-09-08T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061rgqw.jpg
8
Sep
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 75: Last Night of the Proms
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e9fxp6
Royal Albert Hall
2018-08-12T21:18:25
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p061850g.jpg
12
Aug
2018
Proms 2018: Prom 41: Edward Gardner conducts Elgar & Vaughan Williams
Royal Albert Hall
-
The BBC Singers perform 'Love Like a Lion' by Laura Mvula at the BBC Proms (excerpt)
-
Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Sound
-
The history of polyphony - in under three minutes
-
Meet Sofi Jeannin
-
Grieving, weeping, and mourning.
-
Watch: The BBC Singers perform The Pankhurst Anthem
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Martin Carling
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Alec McGregor
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: David Hughes
-
Radio 3 Breakfast Carol Competition 2017: Bernard Trafford's Sir Christemas
