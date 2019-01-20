Mahler's Elemental Symphony of a Thousand, in Binaural Sound

2018-07-22T18:00:00.000Z

'It is the best thing I have ever done,' said Mahler of his Eighth Symphony. It was premiered to great success in 1910, and has been dubbed 'Symphony of a Thousand'.

