Nishawn Bhullar (born Balraj Singh Bhullar) is a record producer, musician and singer-songwriter. His Album called "The Folkstars" released on 15 March 2010 was composed by Honey Singh. He featured in the song "Mundeya De Hostel" in the album "Hyper" by Popsy (Music Machine). He made his acting debut in Punjabi movies with Nabar.He has recently released many mind blowing songs and reaching the ladder of success. Nishawn Bhullar was recently spotted on a holiday with his girlfriend Pupul Sarah Chopra in new York.