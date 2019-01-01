Max RomeoBorn 22 November 1947
Max Romeo
1947-11-22
Max Romeo Biography (Wikipedia)
Max Romeo (born Maxwell Livingston Smith, 22 November 1944) is a Jamaican reggae and roots reggae recording artist who has achieved chart success in his home country and in the United Kingdom. Romeo had several hits with the vocal group the Emotions. His song "Wet Dream" (1968) included overtly sexual lyrics and launched a new style of reggae.
