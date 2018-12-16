Katrina Lenk is an American actress, instrumentalist, and singer. Lenk is known for originating the role of Dina in the Broadway musical The Band's Visit, a performance for which she won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her additional stage credits include roles in the Broadway productions of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once, and Indecent, as well as roles in regional theater productions since 2001.