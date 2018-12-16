Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk
Katrina Lenk Biography (Wikipedia)
Katrina Lenk is an American actress, instrumentalist, and singer. Lenk is known for originating the role of Dina in the Broadway musical The Band's Visit, a performance for which she won the 2018 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical. Her additional stage credits include roles in the Broadway productions of Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, Once, and Indecent, as well as roles in regional theater productions since 2001.
Omar Sharif
Katrina Lenk
Omar Sharif
Omar Sharif
Welcome To Nowhere
Katrina Lenk
Welcome To Nowhere
Welcome To Nowhere
Something Different
Katrina Lenk
Something Different
Something Different
Welcome To Nowhere
Katrina Kenk, John Cariani & Etai Benson
Welcome To Nowhere
Welcome To Nowhere
