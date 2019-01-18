Captain Cuts is a multi-platinum songwriting, record production and remix team based in Los Angeles. The trio is composed of Ben Berger, Ryan McMahon and Ryan Rabin, drummer and producer of the band Grouplove. Collectively they have produced and co-written songs for artists such as Walk the Moon ("Shut Up and Dance"), Bebe Rexha ("I Got You"), Halsey, The Chainsmokers, Grouplove, Tove Lo, Keith Urban, and Marina and the Diamonds, among others.

In December 2013, they signed a joint venture deal with Warner Bros Records to form Cuts Records, a record label through which to sign, produce and develop new artists.

In 2016, they signed a record deal with Epic Records as artists and released their first single "Love Like We Used To" on October 14.