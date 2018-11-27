Alisdair Hogarth (born 14 October 1980) is a British-born classical pianist, best known for his creation and direction of the vocal ensemble, The Prince Consort, which focuses on piano-accompanied song. He also has a strong background in solo playing and made his concerto debut in 1996, at the age of fifteen, as soloist with the London Philharmonic Orchestra at the Queen Elizabeth Hall broadcast live on Classic FM. He has since performed many concertos with a variety of orchestras, including tours of Hungary and the Czech Republic (Rudolfinum). He regularly broadcasts for BBC television, BBC Radio 3 and World Service, Classic FM and New Zealand Concert FM.

After studying music at Cambridge, he went on to claim all major piano prizes at the Royal College of Music in London, where he founded The Prince Consort, named after the road where the College resides.

He has commissioned pieces from Ned Rorem and Stephen Hough. He gave the world-premiere of Ned Rorem's Evidence of Things Unseen at Oxford Lieder Festival in October 2009. He then gave world premieres of Stephen Hough's song cycles, Herbstlieder and Other Love Songs (a piano-duet performance with Stephen Hough) at Oxford Lieder Festival and Wigmore Hall in 2010 and 2011, respectively. Recordings of these pieces are available performed by The Prince Consort, joined by Stephen Hough and Philip Fowke, under the award-winning label, Linn Records. Hogarth has recently commissioned leading jazz pianist, Jason Rebello, to collaborate with The Prince Consort on a series of Schubert reharmonizations and a total reharmonization of Schumann's Dichterliebe song cycle.