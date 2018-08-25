The Raindrops60s US vocal pop group. Formed 1963. Disbanded 1965
The Raindrops
1963
The Raindrops Biography (Wikipedia)
The Raindrops were an American pop group from New York, associated with the Brill Building style of 1960s pop. The group existed from 1963 to 1965 and consisted of Ellie Greenwich and Jeff Barry, both of whom worked as writer/producers for numerous other acts before, during and after their tenure as The Raindrops.
The Kind Of Boy You Can't Forget
The Kind Of Boy You Can't Forget
It's So Wonderful
It's So Wonderful
BJ Thomas
BJ Thomas
What A Guy
What A Guy
Do Wah Diddy
Do Wah Diddy
That Boy John
That Boy John
That Boy Is Messing Up My Mind
That Boy Is Messing Up My Mind
