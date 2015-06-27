Hugh PadghamBorn 15 February 1955
Hugh Charles Padgham (born 15 February 1955) is an English record producer and audio engineer. He has won four Grammy Awards, for Producer of the Year and Album of the Year for 1985, Record of the Year for 1990, and Engineer of the Year for 1993. A 1992 poll in Mix magazine voted him one of the world's "Top Ten Most Influential Producers". Padgham co-productions include hits by Phil Collins, XTC, Genesis, The Human League, Sting, and The Police. He pioneered (with Peter Gabriel and producer Steve Lillywhite) the gated reverb drum sound used most famously on the Phil Collins single "In the Air Tonight".
