Thierry Fischer (born 28 September 1957) is a Swiss orchestra conductor and flutist.

Fischer was born in the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland (Zambia) to Swiss parents. He studied flute with Aurèle Nicolet and began his musical career as Principal Flute in Hamburg and at the Zurich Opera, where he studied scores with Nikolaus Harnoncourt. His conducting career began in his 30s, conducting his first concerts with the Chamber Orchestra of Europe, where he was principal flute under Claudio Abbado.

From 1997 to 2001, Fischer was chief conductor of the Netherlands Ballet Orchestra (Nederlands Balletorkest). In 2001, Fischer became principal conductor of the Ulster Orchestra in Belfast, a role he held until 2006. In September 2006, he became principal conductor of the BBC National Orchestra of Wales (BBC NOW), and concluded his BBC NOW tenure after the 2011-2012 season. During this period, he performed at the BBC Proms every year, and also toured internationally.

Outside of Europe, Fischer was chief conductor of the Nagoya Philharmonic Orchestra from April 2008 through February 2011. He now has the title of Honorary Guest Conductor with the Nagoya Philharmonic. In September 2009, Fischer became music director of the Utah Symphony, initially with a contract term of 4 years. In February 2012, the Utah Symphony announced the extension of Fischer's initial contract through the 2015-2016 season. In May 2014, the orchestra further extended his contract through the 2018-2019 season. In May 2017, the orchestra announced his most recent Utah contract extension through the 2021-2022 season. In September 2016, the Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra announced the appointment of Fischer as its principal guest conductor, effective January 2017, with an initial contract of 3 years.