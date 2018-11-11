John BouttéBorn 3 November 1958
John Boutté (born November 3, 1958) is an American jazz singer based in New Orleans, Louisiana, who has been active since the mid-1990s. He is known for diverse music style that goes beyond jazz to R&B, gospel, Latin, and blues. He is the younger brother of the jazz and gospel singer Lillian Boutté, and a relative of legendary cartoonist George Herriman.
