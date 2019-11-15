Sean Deason is an American techno producer from Detroit. His aliases include Project X, Sounds Intangible Nature, Freq, and X-313.

Deason got his start doing graphic design for Detroit techno artists while studying at the Center for Creative Studies; among those whose sleeves he designed were Juan Atkins, Derrick May, Kenny Larkin, and A Guy Called Gerald. He first produced for Acacia Records, owned by K Hand, and did work at Richie Hawtin's studio before founding his own label, Matrix Records. His first full-length, Razorback, was issued on Studio !K7 in 1996.