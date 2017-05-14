Lebo Mathosa (16 July 1977 – 23 October 2006) was a popular South African kwaito singer. Mathosa started her career with the popular South African band Boom Shaka in 1994 at the age of 17, after she caught the eye of music producer Don Laka at a club in Johannesburg. She was one of the few successful female kwaito artists in an industry dominated by males.

She was well known for her dyed blonde hair, her live shows and outrageous stage outfits, and was openly bisexual. She was frequently compared to the South African singer Brenda Fassie, who died in 2004. Mathosa won the Style Best Dressed Woman of the Year Award in 2001, and was nominated by FHM magazine as one of Africa's sexiest women.

Mathosa died in a car crash, aged 29, after her driver lost control of her vehicle in Johannesburg.