SmileCalifornia pop-punk band founded in mid-1990's.. Formed 1994
Smile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d823a516-359e-4f39-ab90-d772fab01d79
Smile Biography (Wikipedia)
Smile was an American rock band.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Smile Tracks
Sort by
Staring At the Sun
Smile
Staring At the Sun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Smile Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Brian May's earliest Buddy Holly record
-
Brian May: 'I took 3D Queen selfies in 1969!'
-
Brian May and Kerry Ellis Live Session!
-
All hail the king of Queen
-
Johnnie Walker and Mark Blake remember Freddie Mercury
-
Roger Taylor: Which Queen song were Megadeth & Slayer singing?
-
[LISTEN] Queen's Roger Taylor chats to 6Music Breakfast
-
Brian May chats with Radcliffe and Maconie
-
We Will Rock You Cast in Session
-
Brian May and Kerry Ellis chat to Steve Wright
Back to artist