Taylor Mitchell (August 27, 1990 – October 28, 2009) was a Canadian country folk singer and songwriter from Toronto. Her debut and only album, For Your Consideration, received encouraging reviews and airplay. Following a busy summer performance schedule, which included an appearance as a young performer at the Winnipeg Folk Festival, Taylor embarked on a tour of Eastern Canada with a newly acquired license and car.

Mitchell died at the age of 19 of injuries and blood loss after coyotes mauled her while she was walking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park's Skyline Trail. Her death is the only known fatal coyote attack on an adult as well as the only known fatal coyote attack on a human in Canada. It shocked experts and led to a reassessment of the risk to humans from the predator behaviour of coyotes.