Alexander Moiseyevich VeprikBorn 23 June 1899. Died 13 October 1958
Alexander Moiseyevich Veprik, also Weprik, (Russian: Александр Моисеевич Веприк; 23 June 1899 in Balta, Podolia Governorate, Russian Empire, now Ukraine – 13 October 1958 in Moscow) was a Russian (Ukrainian; Soviet) composer and music educator. Veprik is considered one of the greatest composers of the "Jewish school" in Soviet music.
