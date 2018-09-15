Nature of WiresFormed 1986
Nature of Wires
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d81e240c-707e-4230-b833-dac01be4844c
Nature of Wires Tracks
Sort by
Click (Remix) (feat. Eric C. Powell)
Darwin McD & Nature of Wires
Click (Remix) (feat. Eric C. Powell)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Click (Remix) (feat. Eric C. Powell)
Performer
Last played on
Pray For Me (feat. Lucia Nicole)
Nature of Wires
Pray For Me (feat. Lucia Nicole)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pray For Me (feat. Lucia Nicole)
Last played on
Don't Wanna
Caroline McLavy
Don't Wanna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Wanna
Performer
Last played on
Seagull
Nature Of Wires
Seagull
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Seagull
Performer
Last played on
Earth Stood Still (feat. MY.COSMO)
VV303
Earth Stood Still (feat. MY.COSMO)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Earth Stood Still (feat. MY.COSMO)
Last played on
Live Your Life
Defeat
Live Your Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Live Your Life
Last played on
For The Blood In Your Veins
Nature of Wires
For The Blood In Your Veins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monster
PreCog
Monster
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Monster
Last played on
Back to artist