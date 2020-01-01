Phyllis April KingEnglish poet
Phyllis April King
Phyllis April King Biography (Wikipedia)
Phyllis April King is a British poet. She appears and reads her material on Ivor Cutler's albums Dandruff, Velvet Donkey and Jammy Smears. King designed some of the Ivor Cutler album covers, and has published poetry and children's books. She worked with Cutler on the radio series King Cutler which was broadcast on BBC Radio 3 in 1990.
