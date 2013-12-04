Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova ConsonanzaFormed 1964. Disbanded 1980
Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza
1964
Biography (Wikipedia)
Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza (also known as The Group or Il Gruppo) was an avant-garde free improvisation group considered the first experimental composers collective.
Seguita (feat. Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza)
Ennio Morricone
Seguita (feat. Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza)
Seguita (feat. Gruppo di Improvvisazione Nuova Consonanza)
