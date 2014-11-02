10 Foot Ganja Plant (also stylized as 10 Ft. Ganja Plant) is a roots/dub Reggae group primarily based in upstate New York that is a spinoff collective of the popular group John Brown's Body, and is spearheaded by former JBB dub engineer Craig Welsch. The group lineup currently shares no members with JBB, and often employs the assistance of many special guest artists.

One of the main keys to 10 Ft. Ganja Plant's legacy is their consistent shroud of mystery, considering that, for the most part, fans are baffled as to whom the unfamiliar guest artists are in particular as there are often no personnel credits featured on any of their albums. Their key vocalists however are Jay Champany, Craig Akira Fujita, Nate Silas Richardson, and up until 2015, Kevin Kinsella . While their music today has a wide range of styles, most of their music often has a more traditional 1970s Jamaican sound to it.

10 Ft. Ganja Plant has released ten albums to date: Presents, Hillside Airstrip, Midnight Landing, Bass Chalice, Bush Rock, and 10 Deadly Shots, Vol. 1. In 2007, Presents was remastered and reissued by ROIR with two bonus tracks previously released strictly on 45 RPM single (one from 2000 during the same sessions as Presents and one from 2003) on their homebase label, I-Town Records.