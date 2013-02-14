WakefieldFormed 2000. Disbanded 2012
Wakefield
2000
Wakefield Biography (Wikipedia)
Wakefield was an American rock band from Mechanicsville, Maryland, formed in 2000. The band consisted of singer and guitarist Ryan Escolopio, his brother and drummer Aaron Escolopio, their cousin and bassist Mike Schoolden, and guitarist J.D. Tennyson.
Hot Dame
Hot Dame
Hot Dame
