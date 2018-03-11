Milt BucknerBorn 10 July 1915. Died 27 July 1977
Milt Buckner
1915-07-10
Milt Buckner Biography (Wikipedia)
Milton Brent Buckner (July 10, 1915 – July 27, 1977) was an American jazz pianist and organist, who in the early 1950s popularized the Hammond organ. He pioneered the parallel chords style that influenced Red Garland, George Shearing, Bill Evans, and Oscar Peterson. Buckner's brother, Ted Buckner, was a jazz saxophonist.
