Eleanor SteberBorn 17 July 1914. Died 3 October 1990
1914-07-17
Eleanor Steber Biography (Wikipedia)
Eleanor Steber (July 17, 1914 – October 3, 1990) was an American operatic soprano. Steber is noted as one of the first major opera stars to have achieved the highest success with training and a career based in the United States.
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Samuel Barber
Knoxville: Summer of 1915
Orchestra
