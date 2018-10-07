Keith MichellBorn 1 December 1926. Died 20 November 2015
Keith Michell
1926-12-01
Keith Michell Biography (Wikipedia)
Keith Joseph Michell (1 December 1926 – 20 November 2015) was an Australian actor who worked primarily in the United Kingdom, and was best known for his television and film portrayals of King Henry VIII. He appeared extensively in Shakespeare and other classics and musicals in Britain, and was also in several Broadway productions. He was an artistic director of the Chichester Festival Theatre in the 1970s and later had a recurring role on Murder, She Wrote.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keith Michell Tracks
CAptain Beaky And His Band
Keith Michell
CAptain Beaky And His Band
CAptain Beaky And His Band
Last played on
I Know Now
I Know Now
Last played on
Captain Beaky
Keith Michell
Captain Beaky
Captain Beaky
Last played on
I Know Now
I Know Now
Last played on
Captain Beaky and His Band
Kieth Mitchell
Captain Beaky and His Band
Captain Beaky and His Band
Performer
Last played on
I Know Now
Keith Michell
I Know Now
I Know Now
Last played on
I Know Now
I Know Now
Last played on
Moon In My Pocket
Keith Michell
Moon In My Pocket
Moon In My Pocket
Last played on
The Impossible Dream
Keith Michell
The Impossible Dream
The Impossible Dream
Last played on
Keith Michell Links
