TafoPakistani film music director
Tafo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d80d7c2e-0cf3-4782-9294-80f378564910
Tafo Tracks
Sort by
Zambo Zambo
Tafo
Zambo Zambo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p022kg5b.jpglink
Zambo Zambo
Last played on
Karye Pyar (feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Tafo
Karye Pyar (feat. Nahid Akhtar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karye Pyar (feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Last played on
Naughty Boy
Tafo
Naughty Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naughty Boy
Performer
Last played on
Karye Pyar
Tafo
Karye Pyar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karye Pyar
Last played on
Naughty Boy
Tafo
Naughty Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Naughty Boy
Last played on
Zambo Zambo
Tafo
Zambo Zambo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zambo Zambo
Last played on
Karye Pyar (Feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Tafo
Karye Pyar (Feat. Nahid Akhtar)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Karye Pyar (Feat. Nahid Akhtar)
Last played on
Tafo Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist