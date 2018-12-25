Tray DeeeBorn 27 April 1966
Tray Deee
1966-04-27
Tray Deee Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracy Lamar Davis (born April 27, 1966), better known by his stage name Big Tray Deee, is an American rapper who was once signed to Death Row Records and later signed with Snoop Dogg's label Dogghouse Records.
Tray Deee Tracks
Santa Claus Goes Straight to the Ghetto (feat. Daz Dillinger, Tray Deee, Nate Dogg & Bad Azz)
Tray Deee Links
