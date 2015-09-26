The Detroit Grand Pubahs are an American musical group from Detroit, Michigan, comprising Paris the Black Fu (real name Mack Goudy, Jr.) and The Mysterious Mr O. (real name Oliver Way). One of the founding members, Dr. Toefinger (real name Andy Toth), left in 2004. They are best known for their 2000 single "Sandwiches", which reached #29 on the Dance Club Songs chart.

The group were nominated for "Outstanding Funk Artist / Group" at the Detroit Music Awards in 2002. Rolling Stone called them "a group to watch..... this dynamic duo never ceases to amaze with creative use of found sound, foreboding vocals, and bizarre costumes". The group run their own record label, Detelefunk, on which they release their own music and that of other artists.