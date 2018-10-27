Matt DareyBorn 29 November 1968
Matthew Jonathan "Matt" Darey (born 29 November 1968) is an English trance music producer and a member of Lost Tribe. He is known for his work in the Euphoria trance series and for 'Gamemaster' (as Lost Tribe) and his remixes of Agnelli & Nelson's "El Niño". In 2005, his first major US albums, an EP, Point Zero (featuring the Li Kwan song of the same name), and a double album, Upfront Trance, were released. Darey has sold over two million albums and singles with numerous top 10 and top 20 chart hits.
