Wolfgang Puschnig Biography (Wikipedia)
Wolfgang Puschnig (born 21 May 1956 in Klagenfurt, Austria) is an Austrian jazz musician (saxophone, flute, bass clarinet) and composer.
Wolfgang Puschnig Tracks
A Long Way From Home
Wolfgang Puschnig
A Long Way From Home
A Long Way From Home
