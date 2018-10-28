Tanglewood Festival ChorusFormed 1970
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
1970
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Tanglewood Festival Chorus, directed by James Burton, is a chorus which performs with the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops in major choral works. The Tanglewood Festival Chorus (TFC) was organized in the spring of 1970, when founding conductor John Oliver became director of vocal and choral activities at the Tanglewood Music Center, the summer home of the BSO. Originally formed for performances at the BSO's summer home at the behest of the BSO's conductor designate Seiji Ozawa, the Tanglewood Festival Chorus is the official chorus of the Boston Symphony Orchestra and Boston Pops Orchestra year-round, performing in Boston, New York and Tanglewood.
Tracks
Gloria in G major
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Stabat Mater Dolorosa (from Stabat Mater)
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Incidental Music to A Midsummer Night's Dream
Felix Mendelssohn
Last played on
Laudamus te (Gloria)
Francis Poulenc
Last played on
Requiem, Op.48: Introit Et Kyrie
Gabriel Fauré
Last played on
Pavane Op 50
Gabriel Fauré
Last played on
Saving Private Ryan: Hymn to the Fallen
John Williams
Last played on
Home Alone - Somewhere In My Memory
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Performer
Last played on
A Midsummer night's dream - incidental music Op.61: Nocturne to end (feat. Seiji Ozawa, Boston Symphony Orchestra, Judi Dench & Tanglewood Festival Chorus)
Felix Mendelssohn
Past BBC Events
Proms 2007: Prom 70 - In memoriam Luciano Pavarotti (12/10/1935 - 6/9/2007)
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ezf5v2
Royal Albert Hall
2007-09-06T21:07:20
6
Sep
2007
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2001: Prom 48
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/edvxj5
Royal Albert Hall
2001-08-26T21:07:20
26
Aug
2001
Royal Albert Hall
