Pete Candoli (born Walter Joseph Candoli; June 28, 1923 – January 11, 2008) was an American jazz trumpeter and the brother of trumpeter Conte Candoli. He played with the big bands of Woody Herman, Stan Kenton, and many others, and worked extensively in the studios of the recording and television industries.
Black Coffee
Sonny Burke
Black Coffee
Black Coffee
Hey, Bellboy
Pete Candoli
Hey, Bellboy
Hey, Bellboy
Goosey Gander
Dave Tough
Goosey Gander
Goosey Gander
You've Got Me Crying Again
Chubby Jackson
You've Got Me Crying Again
You've Got Me Crying Again
Lady McGowan's Dream
Sam Rubinowitch, Don Lamond, Flip Phillips, Neal Reid, Ed Kiefer, Pete Candoli, Woody Herman, Woody Herman, Chuck Wayne, Bill Harris, Woody Herman and His Orchestra, Ralph Pfeffner, Conrad Gozzo, Jimmy Rowles, Red Norvo, John La Porta, Mickey Folus, Cappy Lewis, Sonny Berman, Shorty Rogers, Sam Marowitz & Joe Mondragon
Lady McGowan's Dream
Lady McGowan's Dream
The Peanut Vendor
Stan Kenton
The Peanut Vendor
The Peanut Vendor
Short Stop
Shorty Rogers
Short Stop
Short Stop
Goosey Gander
Flip Philips, Woody Herman, Bill Harris, Pete Candoli, Ralph Burns, Chubby Jackson & Skippy DeSair
Goosey Gander
Goosey Gander
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
Herb Geller
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
Round Midnight (feat. Art Pepper, Pete Candoli & Bill Perkins)
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
Peggy Lee
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
Love Me Or Leave Me (feat. Ed Shaughnessy, Jimmy Rowles, Max Wayne & Pete Candoli)
