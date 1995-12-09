La Vela PuercaFormed December 1995
La Vela Puerca Biography (Wikipedia)
La Vela Puerca is a Uruguayan rock band formed in Montevideo, Uruguay in December 1995. Its founders and current members are Sebastián Teysera (lead vocals, frontman and main songwriter), Nicolás Lieutier (bass guitar) and Santiago Butler (guitar). The band's first appearance under the name La Vela Puerca was at a street party in Montevideo on December 24th, 1995. Since then several new members had joined.
