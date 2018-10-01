Bucharest Symphony OrchestraFounded 2006. Formed 2006
Bucharest Symphony Orchestra
2006
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Bucharest Symphony Orchestra is a Romanian orchestra based in Bucharest, founded in 2006 by the Philson Young Association. In 2017, Jin Wang was appointed Music Director and Principal Conductor of the Bucharest Symphony Orchestra. Previously, Benoît Fromanger occupied the leading musical position (2011-2017).
Suite en forme de valses
Mélanie Bonis
Suite en forme de valses
Suite en forme de valses
Carnival Of The Animals - Finale
Camille Saint‐Saëns
Carnival Of The Animals - Finale
Carnival Of The Animals - Finale
