Pure Love is an English-American rock band formed in 2011 by former Gallows frontman Frank Carter and ex-The Hope Conspiracy and Suicide File guitarist Jim Carroll, after Carter's departure from Gallows due to "creative differences". The band's musical style is a marked change from the hardcore punk backgrounds of the members.

