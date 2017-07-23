Pure LoveFormed 2011. Disbanded 16 May 2014
Pure Love
2011
Pure Love Biography
Pure Love is an English-American rock band formed in 2011 by former Gallows frontman Frank Carter and ex-The Hope Conspiracy and Suicide File guitarist Jim Carroll, after Carter's departure from Gallows due to "creative differences". The band's musical style is a marked change from the hardcore punk backgrounds of the members.
Pure Love Tracks
Beach Of Diamonds
Handsome Devil's Club
Handsome Devil's Club
Last played on
Hyenas
Hyenas
Last played on
Hurricane
Hurricane
Last played on
Handsome Devils Club (BBC Radio 1 Maida Vale Session)
Handsome Devil's Club
Handsome Devil's Club
Last played on
She (BBC Radio 1 Session)
She (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Last played on
Scared To Death (BBC Radio 1 Session)
Riot Song
Riot Song
Last played on
Handsome Gentlemen's Club
Handsome Gentlemen's Club
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Reading
2013-08-23T03:04:57
23
Aug
2013
Reading + Leeds: 2013
Leeds
Leeds
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Leeds
2012-08-25T03:04:57
25
Aug
2012
Reading + Leeds: 2012
Reading
Reading
