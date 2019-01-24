Bob MouldBorn 16 October 1960
Bob Mould
1960-10-16
Bob Mould Biography
Robert Arthur Mould (born October 16, 1960) is an American musician, principally known for his work as guitarist, vocalist, and songwriter for alternative rock bands Hüsker Dü in the 1980s and Sugar in the 1990s.
Bob Mould Tracks
Sunshine Rock
Bob Mould
Sunshine Rock
Sunshine Rock
Last played on
I Don't Know You Anymore
Bob Mould
I Don't Know You Anymore
I Don't Know You Anymore
Last played on
See A Little Light
Bob Mould
See A Little Light
See A Little Light
Last played on
Keep Believing
Bob Mould
Keep Believing
Keep Believing
Last played on
Hear Me Calling
Bob Mould
Hear Me Calling
Hear Me Calling
Last played on
The Descent
Bob Mould
The Descent
The Descent
Last played on
The War (6 Music Session, 19 Nov 2014)
Bob Mould
The War (6 Music Session, 19 Nov 2014)
I Don't Know You Anymore (6 Music Session, 19 Nov 2014)
Bob Mould
I Don't Know You Anymore (6 Music Session, 19 Nov 2014)
If I Can't Change Your Mind (6 Music Festival)
Bob Mould
If I Can't Change Your Mind (6 Music Festival)
I Don't Know You Anymore (6 Music Festival 2016)
Bob Mould
I Don't Know You Anymore (6 Music Festival 2016)
The Descent (6 Music Festival)
Bob Mould
The Descent (6 Music Festival)
The Descent (6 Music Festival)
Last played on
Last played on
Black Confetti
Bob Mould
Black Confetti
Black Confetti
Last played on
The End Of Things
Bob Mould
The End Of Things
The End Of Things
Last played on
14
Mar
2019
Bob Mould
Electric Ballroom, London, UK
15
Mar
2019
Bob Mould
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
16
Mar
2019
Bob Mould
Liquid Rooms, Edinburgh, UK
17
Mar
2019
Bob Mould
Manchester Academy 2, Manchester, UK
6 Music Festival: 2016
Bristol
2016-02-13T02:59:15
13
Feb
2016
6 Music Festival: 2016
21:15
Bristol
