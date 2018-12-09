Rose MurphyMid to late 20th Century black jazz pianist/singer. Born 28 April 1913. Died 16 November 1989
Rose Murphy
1913-04-28
Rose Murphy Biography (Wikipedia)
Rose Murphy (April 28, 1913 - November 16, 1989) was an American vocal jazz singer famous for the song "Busy Line" and unique singing style.
Rose Murphy Tracks
Busy Line
Rose Murphy
Busy Line
Busy Line
My Blue Heaven
Rose Murphy
My Blue Heaven
My Blue Heaven
Busy Line
Murray Semos
Busy Line
Busy Line
Orchestra
me and my shadow
Rose Murphy
me and my shadow
me and my shadow
Girls Were Made to Take Care of Boys
Rose Murphy
Girls Were Made to Take Care of Boys
You were meant for me
Rose Murphy
You were meant for me
You were meant for me
Button Up Your Overcoat
Rose Murphy
Button Up Your Overcoat
Button Up Your Overcoat
Pennies From Heaven
Rose Murphy
Pennies From Heaven
Pennies From Heaven
You Belong To Me
Rose Murphy
You Belong To Me
You Belong To Me
