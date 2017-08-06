Sophie Lawrence (born 12 June 1972, Ilford, London) is an English actress, singer, director and choreographer. She played the role of Diane Butcher in the BBC soap opera EastEnders as a regular cast member from 1988 to 1991, making subsequent guest appearances in 1993, 1994, 1997, 2008 and 2012. In 1991, Lawrence achieved a top 30 hit in the UK single's chart with her cover of Donna Summer's hit single, Love's Unkind. Since 2001, she has been most active on stage in musical theatre and pantomime.