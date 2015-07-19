Deadly Circus FireFormed 2009
Deadly Circus Fire
2009
Deadly Circus Fire Biography (Wikipedia)
Deadly Circus Fire is a four-piece English progressive metal band from London. Formed in early 2009, the group's line-up includes guitarist Save Addario, drummer Paul Igoe, vocalist Adam Grant and bassist Mike Enort.
Deadly Circus Fire Tracks
Devil's Opera
Deadly Circus Fire
Devil's Opera
Devil's Opera
Animal
Deadly Circus Fire
Animal
Animal
