Roman HollidayFormed November 1980
Roman Holliday
1980-11
Roman Holliday Biography (Wikipedia)
Roman Holliday was a 1980s British band. Its music style comprised a mixture of swing and pop. They are best known in the UK for their hit single, "Don't Try to Stop It", which reached number 14 in the UK Singles Chart in the summer of 1983. A follow-up, "Motormania", peaked at number 40.
Roman Holliday Tracks
Don't Try To Stop It
Don't Try To Stop It
Don't Try To Stop It
Jive Dive
Jive Dive
Jive Dive
Motormania
Motormania
Motormania
