David MasonTrumpeter. Born 2 April 1926. Died 29 April 2011
David Mason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1926-04-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7e98dcd-3b72-4ac0-a7e6-80ea7f16b2fd
David Mason Biography (Wikipedia)
David Mason (2 April 1926 – 29 April 2011) was an English orchestral, solo and session trumpet player. He played the flugelhorn for the premiere of Ralph Vaughan Williams's ninth symphony and the piccolo trumpet solo on the Beatles' song "Penny Lane".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
David Mason Tracks
Sort by
Nachtlied
Jonathan Harvey
Nachtlied
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtcz.jpglink
Nachtlied
Last played on
Petite Messe Solennelle (Crucifixus)
Gioachino Rossini
Petite Messe Solennelle (Crucifixus)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06308fx.jpglink
Petite Messe Solennelle (Crucifixus)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 04 - Haydn in the 1790s
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4mbp6
Royal Albert Hall
1972-07-25T02:56:02
25
Jul
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 04 - Haydn in the 1790s
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1970: Prom 12
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehwrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1970-07-30T02:56:02
30
Jul
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 12
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist