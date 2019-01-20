Keith and Kristyn Getty
Keith and Kristyn Getty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p020xwlz.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/d7e5ee3a-e02a-4679-ab0c-21f1f6e64472
Keith and Kristyn Getty Tracks
Sort by
O Church Arise
Keith and Kristyn Getty
O Church Arise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
O Church Arise
Last played on
In Christ Alone
Keith and Kristyn Getty
In Christ Alone
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
In Christ Alone
Last played on
Still My Soul
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Still My Soul
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Still My Soul
Last played on
By Faith
Keith and Kristyn Getty
By Faith
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
By Faith
Last played on
A mothers Prayer
Keith and Kristyn Getty
A mothers Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
A mothers Prayer
Last played on
Alla Hail The Power Of Jesus' Name
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Alla Hail The Power Of Jesus' Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Alla Hail The Power Of Jesus' Name
Last played on
What Grace Is Mine
Keith and Kristyn Getty
What Grace Is Mine
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
What Grace Is Mine
Benediction
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Benediction
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Benediction
Every Promise Of Your Word
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Every Promise Of Your Word
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Every Promise Of Your Word
Behold the Lamb
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Behold the Lamb
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Behold the Lamb
Still my soul, be still
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Still my soul, be still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Still my soul, be still
Creation Sings the Father's Song
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Creation Sings the Father's Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Creation Sings the Father's Song
Come People Of The Risen King
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Come People Of The Risen King
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Come People Of The Risen King
Living Waters
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Living Waters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Living Waters
Last played on
O Shout for Joy
Keith and Kristyn Getty
O Shout for Joy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
O Shout for Joy
Last played on
An Irish Christmas Blessing
Keith Getty
An Irish Christmas Blessing
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
An Irish Christmas Blessing
Come Ye Sinners
Keith Getty
Come Ye Sinners
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
Come Ye Sinners
O Children Come
Keith Getty
O Children Come
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
O Children Come
Wonder
Keith Getty
Wonder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
Wonder
Sleigh Ride
Keith Getty
Sleigh Ride
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
Sleigh Ride
A Mother's Prayer
Keith Getty
A Mother's Prayer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
A Mother's Prayer
Keith Getty
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03cwkz6.jpglink
The Perfect Wisdom
Keith and Kristyn Getty
The Perfect Wisdom
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
The Perfect Wisdom
Last played on
Simple Living (The Rich Young Man)
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Simple Living (The Rich Young Man)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Simple Living (The Rich Young Man)
Last played on
Before You I Kneel (A Worker's Prayer)
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Before You I Kneel (A Worker's Prayer)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Before You I Kneel (A Worker's Prayer)
Last played on
My Worth
The Gettys
My Worth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Worth
Performer
Last played on
CHRIST IS RISEN, HE IS RISEN INDEED
Keith and Kristyn Getty
CHRIST IS RISEN, HE IS RISEN INDEED
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
CHRIST IS RISEN, HE IS RISEN INDEED
Last played on
Oh, Shout For Joy (The New Hundredth)
Keith and Kristyn Getty
Oh, Shout For Joy (The New Hundredth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p020xwlz.jpglink
Oh, Shout For Joy (The New Hundredth)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
Keith And Kristyn Getty
SSE Arena, Belfast, UK
Keith and Kristyn Getty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist