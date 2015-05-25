Maurice OhanaBorn 12 June 1913. Died 13 November 1992
Maurice Ohana
1913-06-12
Maurice Ohana Biography (Wikipedia)
Maurice Ohana (12 June 1913 – 13 November 1992) was a French composer.
Maurice Ohana Tracks
6 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 4; Main gauche seule
6 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 4; Main gauche seule
6 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 5; Quintes
6 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 5; Quintes
12 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 2; Mouvements parallèles
12 Etudes D'Interpretation, no. 2; Mouvements parallèles
Etudes d'interpretation
Etudes d'interpretation
