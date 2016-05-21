Jessika Kenney is an experimental vocalist, composer, and teacher. She is known for performance of Indonesian vocal music (sindhenan), and Persian vocal music (radifs), as well as compositions drawing on elements of both.

Kenney sang the operatic prose for the world premiere of the experimental opera Kali in 2000 and performed at the Behnke Center for Contemporary Performance in Seattle. After the 2012 performance of Weathervane at Wellesley College, The Boston Globe called Kenney's singing "pure tones that emanate not just from the center of her being but seemingly from far back in time."

In 2015, Kenney created Anchor Zero, a 5-room solo exhibition including calligraphic scores, a bamboo Ka'aba in collaboration with Otong Durahim, and a 3 channel video/12 channel audio installation, at the Frye Art Museum. The Seattle Times described her exhibit as being like a "cavern filled with disembodied voices and spooky ambient sounds."