Johnny SmithBorn 25 June 1922. Died 11 June 2013
Johnny Smith Biography (Wikipedia)
Johnny Henry Smith II (June 25, 1922 – June 11, 2013) was an American cool jazz and mainstream jazz guitarist. He wrote "Walk, Don't Run" in 1954. In 1984, Smith was inducted into the Alabama Jazz Hall of Fame.
Cherokee
Moonlight In Vermont
I Thought About You
Walk Don't Run
